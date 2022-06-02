Wales fans warned against pitch invasion at Ukraine play-off

The Football Association of Wales warning comes after a spate of disorder towards the end of the season.

Phil Blanche
Thursday 02 June 2022 08:15
Wales football fans have been told they face criminal proceedings if they invade the pitch after Sunday’s World Cup play-off final (David Davies/PA)
Wales football fans have been told they face criminal proceedings if they invade the pitch after Sunday’s World Cup play-off final (David Davies/PA)
(PA Archive)

Wales fans will face police action if they invade the pitch after Sunday’s World Cup play-off final against Ukraine.

Supporters have also been told not to bring pyrotechnics into the Cardiff City Stadium and risk arrest and a minimum three-year football banning order.

The warning from the Football Association of Wales comes after a spate of disorder towards the end of the season.

Pitch invasions became a common sight at the end of the season (Zac Goodwin/PA)
(PA Wire)

There were several post-match pitch invasions and a Nottingham Forest fan was jailed for 24 weeks after he attacked Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp.

Recommended

“Cymru fans are award-winning and respected across Europe but depending on the situation at the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup play-off final; all spectators are politely requested to keep off the pitch,” the FAW said in a statement.

“Anyone entering the field of play will be subject to criminal proceedings.

“It is also vitally important that the condition of the playing surface is protected for the two UEFA Nations League matches being played at Cardiff City Stadium on June 8 and June 11.”

Anyone entering the field of play will be subject to criminal proceedings

Football Association of Wales

The FAW have also said the use of pyrotechnics will not be tolerated after flares were widely seen at grounds at the end of the domestic season.

“There is no safe use of pyrotechnics in spectator areas at football events with their use having many health risks and dangers such as loss of sight, limb or digit removal due to their explosive power,” the statement added.

“Being in possession of a pyrotechnic device at a football match or attempting to bring such a device into a football stadium, is a criminal offence under the Sporting Events Act 1985.

The Football Association of Wales have reminded fans of the dangers of bringing pyrotechnics into the stadium (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Wire)

“Any person committing such an offence faces an FA Wales ban, probable arrest and a minimum three-year football banning order.

Recommended

“Fans are advised not to travel to the Cardiff City Stadium without a ticket and there will be no fan activity outside the stadium.

“There is no public screening or fan zone showing the match within the city centre and fans without tickets are advised to avoid travelling due to several other events taking place on Sunday, 5 June.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in