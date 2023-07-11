Jump to content

England to play Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine in Poland

The game will take place on September 9.

Simon Peach
Tuesday 11 July 2023 16:30
England play Ukraine again in Euro 2024 qualifying (Nick Potts/PA)
England play Ukraine again in Euro 2024 qualifying (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)

England’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine in September will be played in the Polish city of Wroclaw.

Gareth Southgate’s men have enjoyed a 100 per cent start to European Championship qualification, with four wins from their four Group C matches.

England’s next qualifier is on September 9 away to Ukraine, who have been forced to host matches away from their homeland since Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

The Ukrainian Association of Football has confirmed that the match will be held in Poland at the 45,000-capacity Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw.

They held last year’s Nations League games in Poland – two in Lodz, one in Krakow – and played June’s match at home to Malta in Trnava, Slovakia.

The Austrian cities of Vienna and Klagenfurt had been reportedly considered as host cities for the match against England.

