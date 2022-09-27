Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Ukraine vs Scotland live stream: How to watch Nations League fixture online and on TV tonight

Everything you need to know ahead of the Nations League fixture

Harry Latham-Coyle
Tuesday 27 September 2022 07:07
Comments
<p>Scotland’s Che Adams (left) and Ukraine’s Mykola Matviyenko battle for the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier play-off (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)</p>

Scotland’s Che Adams (left) and Ukraine’s Mykola Matviyenko battle for the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier play-off (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)

(PA Wire)

Victories over Ukraine and the Republic of Ireland have taken Scotland to within a point of Nations League promotion.

Steve Clarke’s side now travel to Krakow, Poland, to face the Ukrainians in their final Group B1 fixture.

Scotland’s opponents sit two points behind them in the group and could take top spot with a win.

However Oleksandr Petrakov must contend with availability problems in midfield as Ukraine look to return to the top tier of the Nations League.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

Recommended

When and where is it?

Ukraine vs Scotland is due to kick-off at 7.45pm BST on Tuesday 27 September at the Marszałek Piłsudski Stadium in Krakow, Poland.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on Premier Sports 1, with coverage due to beign at 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the Premier Player.

Team news

Ukraine midfielder Viktor Kovalenko has returned to Spezia as he begins his recovery from an injury suffered in the meeting between these two sides in Glasgow last week. To add to a midfield muddle for manager Oleksandr Petrakov with Oleksandr Zinchenko already absent, Serhiy Sydorchuk is suspended.

Kieran Tierney (head) and Scott McKenna (knee) have been forced to withdraw from the Scottish squad since twin successes against the Ukrainians and the Republic of Ireland last week, while Scott McTominay is suspended. Barrie McKay and Stephen Kingsley, both of Hearts, have been called up to Steve Clarke’s squad. Aaron Hickey’s withdrawal during the Republic of Ireland is said to have been precautionary, which may enable the Brentford youngster to form part of Clarke’s defence, which could also include Ryan Porteous for his debut.

Predicted line-ups

Ukraine XI: Lunin; Zabarnyi, Kryvtsov, Matviyenko; Karavaev, Stepanenko, Ignatenko, Mykolenko; Yarmolenko, Dovbyk, Mudryk

Scotland XI: Gordon; Ralston, Porteous, Hendry, Hickey; McLean, McGregor; Armstrong, McGinn, Christie; Adams.

Odds

Ukraine win 17/12

Draw 12/5

Scotland win 9/4

Recommended

Prediction

A draw will suffice for Scotland as they look to top the group, which might lead to a tight affair in Poland. Ukraine 1-1 Scotland

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in