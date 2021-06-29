Euro 2020 matchday 19: England to face Ukraine after beating Germany

England secured a historic 2-0 win against Germany at Wembley and will now face Ukraine in Rome on Saturday for a place in the Euro 2020 semi-finals.

Raheem Sterling struck his third goal of the tournament in the 75th minute and captain Harry Kane sealed victory by heading home a crucial second four minutes from the end.

It was the Three Lions’ first victory against old foe Germany at a major tournament since 1966 when they lifted the World Cup.

England captain Harry Kane celebrates scoring the decisive second goal at Wembley (PA Wire)

Next up is Ukraine, who beat 10-man Sweden 2-1 after extra-time thanks to substitute Artem Dovbyk’s stoppage-time winner at Hampden Park.

Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko’s unstoppable shot for Ukraine was cancelled out by Emil Forsberg’s deflected strike, his fourth goal of the competition, just before half-time.

Forsberg twice hit the woodwork for Sweden, but it went to extra-time and the Scandinavians had Marcus Danielson sent off in the 99th minute for a high tackle on Artem Besedin.

The 10-men Swedes looked as though they would hold out for penalties, but Dovbyk headed in Zinchenko’s cross as stoppage time began.

Post of the day

Three Lions create history

England’s players heeded coach Gareth Southgate’s advice to create their own piece of history by beating Germany at a major tournament for the first time in 55 years.

For many onlookers facing Die Mannschaft brought up painful memories, from the 1970 World Cup to the ghost goal in 2010 as well as the Italia 90 and Euro 96 semi-final shootout heartbreaks.

But England’s players showed few signs of anxiety, nerves or baggage in the build-up or at Wembley as Sterling and Kane scored in a famous 2-0 round-of-16 win.

Quote of the day

I’m the party-pooper because if we don’t capitalise on that on Saturday now, then it doesn’t count for anything Gareth Southgate

Miss of the day

Germany forward Thomas Muller spurned a golden chance to haul his side level when he dragged his shot wide when one-on-one with England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Sterling’s error moments after he had given England the lead was pounced on by the Germans and Muller looked odds on to score when he raced through on goal.

But Pickford stood tall and the Bayern Munich veteran pulled his low shot the wrong side of the goalkeeper’s right-hand post, allowing England to breathe again.

Stat Attack

Lady luck smiles on Ukraine

Ukraine reached the quarter-finals of the European Championship for the first time in their history, but they had their fair share of luck in Glasgow.

With the score at 1-1 in the second half, Serhiy Sydorchuk’s effort for Ukraine clipped the post and Sweden’s RB Leipzig forward Forsberg then saw two efforts hit the woodwork in the space of 13 minutes.

The match turned in Ukraine’s favour when Danielson’s yellow card for a reckless high tackle on substitute Besedin was upgraded to red in the 99th minute.

Up next

Switzerland v Spain (Quarter-final, July 2, St Petersburg, 1700 BST)Belgium v Italy (Quarter-final, July 2, Munich, 2000 BST)