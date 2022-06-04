Ukraine flag from battleground to hang in dressing room for World Cup play-off

Ukraine take on Wales in Cardiff on Sunday for a place at the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Phil Blanche
Saturday 04 June 2022 18:52
Comments
Ukraine manager Oleksandr Petrakov wiped away a tear during his press conference (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ukraine manager Oleksandr Petrakov wiped away a tear during his press conference (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Manager Oleksandr Petrakov has revealed a Ukraine flag from the battleground will hang in their dressing room for Sunday’s World Cup play-off final against Wales.

Ukraine are one win away from reaching the World Cup in Qatar later this year, despite the ongoing conflict in their country.

Russia invaded Ukraine over 100 days ago and a bloody war has brought heavy casualties on both sides.

Ukraine’s players are desperate to give hope to their people by qualifying for the World Cup, and Petrakov’s side are able to count on the support of most neutrals around the world.

They set up their Cardiff showdown by beating Scotland 3-1 at Hampden Park on Wednesday on a night of raw emotion.

Recommended

Petrakov dedicated that victory to troops who are defending their country against attacks from Russia – and now says the field of battle will be brought to the dressing room.

“Our team wrote to soldiers and received a flag from the war, which they promised to hang in the dressing room,” said Petrakov, who became visibly emotional discussing the situation in Ukraine and spoke little at his pre-match press conference.

Ukraine players gathered in the centre circle during a training session at the Cardiff City Stadium (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

“It’s a really hard situation in Ukraine and not everyone can watch football because of the situation, but we will try to concentrate and play well.”

Dynamo Kyiv midfielder Oleksandr Karavaev’s family live in the southern city of Kherson, which is under Russian occupation.

Karavaev said: “They cannot watch the match because there is no connection and internet. But they communicate by messages and they read the news.

“I had my birthday on June 3 and, also my mum’s, and it was a nice present for them.

“The occupation changed much for my friends, many of them lost work. But they hope the occupation and freeing of the lands and returning of normal routine will happen soon.

Ukraine were training at Cardiff City Stadium ahead of Sunday’s World Cup play-off final against Wales (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

“They are all in positive mood because they see the cost of the war (to Russia) and see that it is possible for Ukraine to defend in this war.

“The game in Scotland was very emotional for us. But we know this is the most important game of our lives and we will do everything possible to win it.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in