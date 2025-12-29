Unai Emery rubbishes Aston Villa title talk: ‘It does not make sense’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Unai Emery maintained "it does not make sense" to label his side Premier League title challengers before Tuesday's clash at Arsenal.

Villa won a club record-equalling 11th straight game in all competitions - their eighth in the top flight - by beating Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday to climb third in the table.

Emery, whose side will go level on points with the Gunners with victory, have a chance to prove their title credentials - but the Spaniard is not getting carried away with the hype.

He said: "You were making the same question two years ago. We had 39 points on game 19 and we finished fourth, in the Champions League position.

open image in gallery Ollie Watkins, right, turned the game on its head to deliver Aston Villa a huge win at Chelsea ( PA Wire )

"Of course, that was fantastic, but speaking about the title for me does not make sense for us. Now, in December, it does not make sense.

"Of course, we are motivated, but, for the moment, we have momentum for the match we want to play (on Tuesday).

"There is three points difference between them and us, this is our motivation, but if we are thinking today about 38 (games) - then life is passing and we are not enjoying."

Villa will be without suspended pair Matty Cash and Boubacar Kamara, who both serve one-game bans after receiving their fifth yellow cards of the season against Chelsea.

Ollie Watkins is hoping to return to the starting line-up after stepping off the bench at Stamford Bridge to fire a second-half double.