Unai Emery’s planning pays off as Jhon Duran fires Aston Villa to famous victory

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Unai Emery praised Jhon Duran after the striker sent himself into Aston Villa folklore by scoring the winning goal against Bayern Munich.

Duran’s 79th-minute goal saw Villa produce a memorable repeat of their famous 1982 European Cup final victory over the German club as they won 1-0 in the Champions League at Villa Park.

The Colombian continued his role of super sub, with a 79th-minute strike his fifth goal after coming off the bench this season, to put his name alongside Peter Withe, who scored the winning goal 42 years ago.

Emery said: “He arrived here two years ago and he is young, his potential is huge.

“Sometimes he has been impatient and I need to speak to him as a person and connect to him as a person.

“As well as a player to try to let him play, putting him on the field because his talent is there and the capacity to help us.”

Emery’s meticulous planning, where they had two pre-match meetings on the morning of the fixture, was rewarded as Duran took advantage of Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer’s high position to score the winner.

“This is the talent that some players have and when Jhon Duran has the ball he is scoring quickly,” Emery added.

“In the analysis we have of them, we were speaking of how usually the position of Neuer is always high.”

The goal sent Villa Park wild as memories of that famous night in 1982 were evoked, with the Prince of Wales leading the celebrations from the stand.

William briefly spoke in the mixed zone on his way out of Villa Park and said: “I’ve lost my voice. I can’t quite believe it. 42 years.”

Villa’s first foray into the Champions League could not have got off to a better start with two wins from two and Emery is now targeting finishing in the top eight of the new league phase, which would earn automatic qualification into the last 16.

“The objective is to get into the next round,” the Spaniard added. “One is to get into the top eight, and if not you have to play the next round.

“We are not refusing two ways. The first one is to get to the next round and in case we can compete for the top eight is to get to the top eight.”

Bayern, who won their opening game against Dinamo Zagreb 9-2, were not at their best but could have snatched a point at the end, only for Emiliano Martinez to keep out Harry Kane’s header.

Kane was in the side after overcoming an ankle injury but could not stop Bayern losing a first non-knockout game in this competition since 2017.

Boss Vincent Kompany, who also suffered a first defeat in charge of Bayern, said: “We had great chances but we couldn’t score a goal.

“That is football, it is bitter but of course it won’t be decisive for the outcome of the Champions League.

“We just have to carry on working to make sure we are successful.

“I think when it comes to winning or losing you don’t need to take the context of so many years. We lost the game. It has its own story.

“Big chances, we didn’t take them, gave away a moment and in that Aston Villa scored a goal.

“I understand the occasion for the opponent. I am convinced we are a team that will score goals more often than not.”