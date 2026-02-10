Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Unai Emery open to Aston Villa keeping Jadon Sancho on permanent deal

Sancho is on a season-long loan at Villa Park this season and is set to become a free agent this summer

Jadon Sancho is set to become a free agent this summer
Jadon Sancho is set to become a free agent this summer (Reuters)

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is open to the possibility of signing Jadon Sancho on a permanent deal.

The 25-year-old is on a season-long loan at Villa Park from Manchester United, where his contract finishes at the end of the season.

Sancho is set to become a free agent in the summer and Emery says he would be interested in keeping him at the club if he continues to improve after a slow start.

Emery said when asked whether he had considered the prospect of signing him next season: "Not yet, but he is a fantastic player. Hopefully he can help us by increasing his qualities in our structure like he is doing.

Jadon Sancho has shown signs of improvement at Villa after a slow start
Jadon Sancho has shown signs of improvement at Villa after a slow start (AP)

"He will need another contract, and maybe it could be here. If he plays his best football, we will want him. But also other teams could be involved in the interest for him.

"This is football and matches are all important for every player and the club's future, how we can achieve our objective."

Sancho is set to be involved again as Villa host Brighton on Wednesday aiming to reassert control in the race for the top five.

Emery added of Sancho's season so far: "The first part of the season was not enough - he was working and trying, but not achieving the performance we needed. Now he is getting better. He is getting the challenge for him and us."

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in