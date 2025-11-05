Unai Emery focuses on football before politically-charged Maccabi Tel Aviv game

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was only focused on the football ahead of the politically-charged Europa League clash with Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The league phase match at Villa Park has become a major political issue after the Israeli club’s supporters were banned from attending due to fears over their safety.

The decision was made by Birmingham’s Safety Advisory Group, with Villa having no involvement, but it sparked a parliamentary-level debate as prime minister Sir Keir Starmer called it “wrong”.

More than 700 police officers will be deployed amid a huge security operation, which will involve police horses, police dogs and a drone unit.

The fixture has become more than a football match but journalists were prevented from asking any non-football questions at Emery’s pre-match press conference.

The Spaniard is only interested in the football and said: “It’s Europe and we are playing in Europe against very good teams. Firstly, it’s about our respect for the Europa League, for the competition. Secondly, it’s about our respect for Maccabi Tel Aviv.

“How we are in the table is most important. We are going into matchday four, playing at home, and when we played against Bologna at home we won.

“Tomorrow is very important, even more after the last match we lost in the Netherlands. Tomorrow is being very important for the points.

“The objective is to be in the top 24 but the first priority we can achieve to be in the top eight is better. We’re playing the game tomorrow to really get our best collectively.

“We want to enjoy the way through the Europa League.”

Meanwhile, club captain John McGinn has signed a new contract, keeping him at the club until 2028.

The Scotland international joined the club in 2018 from Scottish side Hibs and has been an integral part of Villa’s rise over recent months.

Emery said: “Three years we have worked together and in those years he has shown us and shown me how he leads the team.

“The most important thing is how he responds in the field. His commitment with Aston Villa is a huge committment.

“He is going to be an important player for us.”