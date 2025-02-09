Marcus Rashford named on the bench for Aston Villa’s FA Cup visit of Tottenham
The Manchester United player has joined Unai Emery’s team on loan until the end of the season.
Marcus Rashford was named on the bench for Aston Villa in the FA Cup fourth round clash with Tottenham.
The 27-year-old joined Villa on loan from Manchester United until the end of the season last weekend, but, despite a full week of training, boss Unai Emery has resisted the temptation to throw him straight in.
Rashford has not played since December 12, when he featured in United’s Europa League trip to Viktoria Plzen, but he has pulled up well in terms of his fitness, with Rashford recording the fourth best body fat percentage at the club.
Emery said on Friday: “Today he trained fantastic, tomorrow again, Sunday match.
“I am very happy to try to exploit and help him recover his performances, individually and collectively. My challenge with him is huge. His challenge with us is exciting.”
Fellow new boy Marco Asensio is also on the bench following his loan from Paris St-Germain.
Tottenham, who are still depleted by injury, started 17-year-old Mikey Moore.