I think we’ll be adding two or three – Aston Villa boss Unai Emery eyes signings

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery hopes to sign two or three players before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Emery watched his depleted side lose 2-0 at Wolves on Saturday night to continue their theme of suffering Champions League hangovers.

It was the seventh time Villa have failed to win in the Premier League after a midweek European adventure and they were deservedly beaten by goals from Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Matheus Cunha at Molineux.

There was more bad news as Ollie Watkins limped off at half-time with a groin injury, which could not have come at a worse time for Emery as he is the only recognised striker at the club following the sale of Jhon Duran to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.

Villa are desperately trying to add players before Monday’s transfer deadline, with a deal for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford almost complete and a medical expected to take place on Sunday, and their need for reinforcements intensified on Saturday.

“We are working to try and get some players to join us on Sunday or Monday because we have to replace Diego Carlos, we have to replace (Emi) Buendia, we have to replace Jhon Duran,” Emery said.

“It is not easy because we don’t want to replace with players that will not help us like I want.

“We are being very demanding in it, we have to be intelligent.

“To sign a striker is not easy. We have versatile players and usually Watkins has been consistent, playing matches. He is strong at recovering and playing matches in a row during a week, two or three matches.

“Today he was injured, hopefully it is small. The idea is if we can replace Jhon Duran with another striker.

“In case we can find a player to help us in the level we want, we will do, but we have versatile players.

“We have to compete and try to get the level we want with the players we have and I think tomorrow or Monday we will be adding two or three more players.”

On Watkins’ injury, Emery said: “I changed him because he was feeling a little bit of pain in his muscle. Hopefully tomorrow we will test him and check him and it is not going to be something important, but I changed him for this injury.”

Wolves were excellent value for their victory, arresting a four-match losing streak to move out of the relegation zone.

Bellegarde’s 12th-minute opener put them on the right track and then Cunha secured a vital three points with a clinical finish at the death.

Boss Vitor Pereira saw enough from his side to suggest they can beat the drop this season.

“My opinion was that we played a very good game tactically, doing what we should do, and in the end I think we deserved it,” he said.

“It is a long way, a tough fight, but with this spirit I really believe, with the energy of the supporters, the energy I felt today, with the spirit of the team I saw today, we can do it.