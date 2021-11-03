Unai Emery will not be the next Newcastle United manager after he turned down the chance to leave Villarreal.

The former Arsenal boss confirmed the Magpies’ interest following the Spanish club’s Champions League win over Young Boys on Tuesday evening.

But on Wednesday he confirmed that he intends to stay in Spain leaving Newcastle’s new owners to continue their search for Steve Bruce’s successor.

“No matter how much noise there was yesterday in another country, within the club there was transparency and loyalty with the Roig family and with my squad, which is maximum and for me it is the most important thing,” he posted on social media.

“Villarreal CF is my home and I am 100 percent committed. Honestly, I am grateful for the interest of a great club, but even more grateful to be here and that is why I communicated to Fernando Roig my decision to want to continue being part of this project because of the commitment and respect that I perceive from the club and from my players, which is mutual and reciprocal.”

Emery’s decision to stay in Spain means former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has emerged as the new favourite to take over at St James’ Park.

Howe, who has been out of work since leaving the Cherries in August last year, is understood to have impressed in talks with the new Newcastle hierarchy.

Newcastle’s 3-0 defeat to Chelsea at the weekend left them in 19th place in the table, six points adrift of safety and still without a win this season.

Newcastle’s new owners had identified Emery as the leading contender to replace Bruce, who departed the club last month.