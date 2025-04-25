Unai Emery says FA Cup and Premier League both important for Aston Villa

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery says he is “choosing both competitions” as the club try to end the season with success in the Premier League and FA Cup.

Villa’s pursuit for a return to the Champions League through a top-five finish in the Premier League takes a back seat as they head to Wembley to take on Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-final.

Emery is trying to end a 29-year trophy drought, going back to the 1996 League Cup, but is not prioritising the cup over their league ambitions.

Asked whether winning a trophy is more important than Champions League qualification, the Spaniard said: “When you start the season you are trying to set objectives through four competitions, the Premier League, Champions League this year, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

“We are now still in two competitions, now we are focusing in each match in each competition trying to get our best, to be in Europe is one clear objective we have.

“The first way to get Europe is through the Premier League, but getting the trophy in the FA Cup.

“Now, we can’t choose only one competition. We are choosing both competitions strongly because we have two ways for our positive season to end.”

The FA Cup represents a realistic chance for Emery’s first trophy in English football and victory will send Villa through to their first FA Cup final since 2015.

But the Spaniard says the journey is more important than the destination.

“As a coach my challenge when I arrived here was to get some trophies along the way,” he said.

“We have an opportunity because we are in the semi-final, but there is a lot of work to do.

“When you are getting experiences and getting trophies, the most important thing I learned and I enjoyed, was the way and not the end.

“And how we are doing this year in the FA Cup is amazing, this is the process I want to enjoy.

“I want to enjoy the semi-final about everything we are going to do. Travelling to London, being together, preparing the match, meeting tomorrow morning, the atmosphere in Wembley.

“The objective is to win, but the process is really important.”

Emery’s only previous visit to Wembley as a manager was when he was at Arsenal, playing against Tottenham in a league match while Spurs’ new stadium was being built.

Asked what it meant to him, he replied: “Enjoy, enjoy, enjoy, enjoy. I am a coach. I love my profession, my work and to smell good stadium, good pitches.

“I like it, and tomorrow I will enjoy it. Of course, I have a huge responsibility to try to respond in good way with the players.

“But I’m so excited playing matches like tomorrow, and the possibility we will have.”

Villa are at full strength for the match against Palace, which will see Ollie Watkins and Marcus Rashford battle it out for a place in attack.