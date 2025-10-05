Unai Emery says ‘still work to do’ after Villa revival continues against Burnley

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery says there is still work to do after his side continued their revival with a 2-1 win over Burnley.

Villa’s campaign had got off to a difficult start but they followed up Europa League victories over Bologna and Feyenoord and a Premier League success against Fulham with another three points at Villa Park.

Netherlands international Donyell Malen was the hero, getting off the mark for the season with a goal in each half, to mark boss Emery’s 150th game in charge with a fitting three points.

“I’m very happy with how we are progressing, the development of some and we planned it being serious and being disciplined,” Emery, who has won 80 of his 150 games in charge, said.

“The players responded very well and we achieved three points. I am very happy with the players.

“We are getting balance in the league, we are under expectation for our demands.

“We know the Premier League is so, so difficult, and to keep the same consistency that we had the last in the last three years is not easy.

“But we want to feel comfortable, getting the way progressively after our poor start.

“There is still work to do, and still players to add to us, getting better, getting confidence.”

Burnley got back into the game through Lesley Ugochukwu, but lost for a fifth time in seven matches amid a tough run of fixtures, having played Tottenham, Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City and now Villa.

Boss Scott Parker believes the international break has come at the right time for his side.

“The break’s come a good time for us, a good time for us to review, look over and see where it is,” the former England international said.

“I feel like I know where it is. I know where exactly it is. And like I said, it’s a young team, young players, talented. I’m immensely proud of them. I’m always proud of them.

“There’s no denying we’ve had an incredibly tough start. But in saying that, the huge positive side is that as tough as this start has been, we’ve been hugely competitive.

“But we’re here to win, and I’m here to win, and this team is. We want to be here to stay.

“So there’s learning from it that we need to improve on.”