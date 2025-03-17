Manchester United announce season ticket price increase for 2025-26 season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United season ticket prices are to increase by five per cent for the third successive year as part of the club’s ongoing drive for financial sustainability.

While the cost for under-16s will be frozen, the applicable ‘senior’ discount will now track the state pension age of 66 and it will be an across-the-board 25 per cent as some fans had been receiving their tickets at half price.

Car parking charges will rise by 15 per cent, while seats adjacent to the Old Trafford dugouts are to be converted for hospitality purposes “reflecting the high value of this unique location”.

United are also introducing game categorisation for match-by-match tickets to allow for different pricing structures for higher-profile fixtures.

United chief executive Omar Berrada said the club had “worked hard to come up with a pricing package that is fair and reasonable”.

“After 11 consecutive years of price freezes, we increased prices by five per cent for the past two seasons and intend to do the same for next season to offset continued rises in operating costs.

“We understand that any price rise is unwelcome, especially during a period of under-performance on the pitch, and we listened carefully to the strong arguments put forward by the FAB (Fan Advisory Board) in favour of a freeze.

“However, the club has decided it would not be right to keep prices unchanged while costs rise and the club continues to face financial issues.

“We have kept the increase to the lowest possible level and protected our youngest season ticket holders from any rises, while ensuring the club remains financially strong enough to invest in improving the team.”

Other new measures include charging fans £10 if they want to sell tickets back to the club within 14 days of the game and raising the minimum usage requirement of a season ticket to 16 out of 19 league matches.

United thanked the FAB for its “tough but constructive advice throughout the consultation process” but Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) criticised the changes.

“For several months we have argued long and hard the club need to look at the big picture and freeze ticket prices for next season,” said a statement.

“Other clubs have done that already and at United it would have sent a powerful message about the need for everyone to pull together to get the club out of the very difficult position it finds itself in.

“However the new match categorisation model for non-season ticket holders is a source of major concern with fans facing additional price increases for higher-demand games.

“We call for a strict cap on the number of games that will be placed in the higher price categories.

“We fail to see any justification for the increase in season ticket holder minimum usage requirement.”