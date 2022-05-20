Football rumours: Paul Pogba turned down Man City to not anger United fans
The Sun reports that United are on the verge of securing Ajax defender Jurrien Timber
What the papers say
Paul Pogba got as far as agreeing personal terms with Manchester City in negotiations over a transfer, but pulled the plug because the 29-year-old midfielder was concerned about a backlash from United fans, according to The Times.
Meanwhile, The Sun reports that United are on the verge of securing Ajax defender Jurrien Timber. The 20-year-old defender has been linked with a transfer which would see him follow Erik ten Hag to Old Trafford and the paper writes that his agent has dropped a hint.
On outgoings at the club, United’s Dean Henderson is close to moving to Newcastle, according to the Manchester Evening News. The 25-year-old goalkeeper could move on a season-long loan or a permanent transfer.
And Newcastle will begin discussions with coach Eddie Howe over a new contract, according to the Daily Mail which writes that the deal is a reward for steering the club away from relegation.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Clement Lenglet: Spanish publication Sport writes that Tottenham are interested in a loan for the 26-year-old Barcelona defender.
Kylian Mbappe: French publication L’Equipe writes that the 23-year-old Paris St-Germain striker will announce his intentions about his future on Sunday.
