Football rumours: Paul Pogba turned down Man City to not anger United fans

The Sun reports that United are on the verge of securing Ajax defender Jurrien Timber

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 20 May 2022 07:12
Comments
Paul Pogba got as far as agreeing personal terms with Manchester City in negotiations over a transfer, but pulled the plug because the 29-year-old midfielder was concerned about a backlash from United fans, according to The Times (Martin Rickett/PA)
Paul Pogba got as far as agreeing personal terms with Manchester City in negotiations over a transfer, but pulled the plug because the 29-year-old midfielder was concerned about a backlash from United fans, according to The Times (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

What the papers say

Paul Pogba got as far as agreeing personal terms with Manchester City in negotiations over a transfer, but pulled the plug because the 29-year-old midfielder was concerned about a backlash from United fans, according to The Times.

Meanwhile, The Sun reports that United are on the verge of securing Ajax defender Jurrien Timber. The 20-year-old defender has been linked with a transfer which would see him follow Erik ten Hag to Old Trafford and the paper writes that his agent has dropped a hint.

On outgoings at the club, United’s Dean Henderson is close to moving to Newcastle, according to the Manchester Evening News. The 25-year-old goalkeeper could move on a season-long loan or a permanent transfer.

United’s Dean Henderson is close to moving to Newcastle, according to the Manchester Evening News (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

And Newcastle will begin discussions with coach Eddie Howe over a new contract, according to the Daily Mail which writes that the deal is a reward for steering the club away from relegation.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Clement Lenglet: Spanish publication Sport writes that Tottenham are interested in a loan for the 26-year-old Barcelona defender.

Kylian Mbappe: French publication L’Equipe writes that the 23-year-old Paris St-Germain striker will announce his intentions about his future on Sunday.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in