Redevelop Old Trafford or build new stadium? Man Utd set to decide summer 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Manchester United expect to choose between redeveloping Old Trafford or building a new stadium in the summer of 2025.

The club are examining their options in conjunction with the Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force (OTRTF), which includes former United defender Gary Neville, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and World Athletics president Lord Coe among its membership.

Lord Coe confirmed on Tuesday that the OTRTF met for the final time in 2024 and has discussed its options report with the club, Trafford Council and Greater Manchester Combined Authority.

In a story reporting Coe’s update on their website, United added: “The club will continue its feasibility and commitment work into 2025, with a decision on the direction of travel regarding a redeveloped or new-build stadium expected in the summer.”

Posting on Instagram, Coe said: “Today, I had the honour of chairing the final meeting of the Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force in 2024.

“This marked the conclusion of months of feasibility work to explore ways in which the development of a world-class football stadium can catalyse regeneration of the area around Old Trafford, delivering huge social and economic benefits for the local community, and the wider region.

“This has been a multi-stakeholder process that has collected views from over 50,000 fans, plus residents, community members and businesses.

“Today we discussed the outcome of this work in the form of an options report with Manchester United, Trafford Borough Council and Greater Manchester Combined Authority to help inform their decision-making process.

“At every stage we have challenged all involved to recognise the opportunity that sport presents as a powerful driver for transformational urban regeneration and that is reflected in the report.

“Manchester United will now work together with local authorities to review the findings and agree a path forward in the months ahead.”

A majority of United fans favour a new stadium rather than the redevelopment of Old Trafford, a survey released in November found.

Fifty-two per cent of more than 50,000 Red Devils season-ticket holders, members and executive club members prefer the idea of ​​a new build, compared to 31 per cent in favour of redevelopment.