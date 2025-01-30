Arsenal bring in United States defender Jenna Nighswonger on WSL deadline day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal have announced the signing of United States defender Jenna Nighswonger from Gotham FC.

Coming in on transfer deadline day, the 24-year-old left-back, holder of 18 caps, is the first new addition to the Gunners’ squad since Renee Slegers was confirmed as head coach on a permanent basis on January 17.

Nighswonger said in a statement from Arsenal: “I’m so happy to be here. I’ve always wanted to play in England and joining such an historic football club is a dream come true.

“I want to win trophies with this club and help the team in any way possible. It’s an incredible feeling to be able to call myself an Arsenal player and I can’t wait to get started.”

Slegers said: “Jenna has had a great trajectory in the game and we’re delighted to bring her to Arsenal.

“Despite being only 24, she plays with great maturity and presence and knows what it takes to compete to win on the biggest stages at both domestic and national team level.

“Jenna is an important addition to our squad and I’m looking forward to getting started together.”

Nighswonger was part of the US squads that won the 2024 Concacaf Gold Cup and then, under boss Emma Hayes, gold at the Paris Olympics.

She has spent the last two years with Gotham FC, which included winning the National Women’s Soccer League Championship in 2023. She was also that season named the division’s Rookie of the Year.