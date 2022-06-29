Carson Pickett first player with limb difference to appear for United States

The North Carolina Courage defender was born without a left hand and forearm.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 29 June 2022 15:28
Carson Pickett is the first player with a limb difference to make an appearance for the United States national team (PA)
(PA Archive)

Carson Pickett became the first player with a limb difference to make an appearance for the United States women’s national team when starting the win over Colombia.

Left-back Pickett played the full match of the 2-0 friendly win at the Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah on Tuesday.

Pickett said on Twitter her debut was a “dream come true”, as the USA continued their preparations for key World Cup and Olympic qualifying fixtures during July.

USA head coach Vlatko Andonovski told reporters following Tuesday’s match: “Carson did very well in training for us last week.

“With the management of minutes for Emily Fox that we had, we felt like Carson would be a good replacement, and I’m happy that she was able to perform well for 90 minutes.”

