Valentin Castellanos sparks transfer frenzy after making history against Real Madrid

Valentin Castellanos, the striker who made history when he scored four times against Real Madrid on Tuesday, is set for a €15m summer move, with Premier League and Bundesliga clubs circling.

The Argentinian scored all of Girona’s goals in their 4-2 victory over Carlo Ancelotti’s Champions League winners, becoming the first player to score four times against Real in a league game since Real Oviedo’s Esteban Echevarria in 1947.

Castellanos, who scored four times in the first 62 minutes, described it as a “dream night” and is expected to be available for transfer at the end of the season.

Castellanos, who is on loan at Girona from New York City FC, has scored 11 times in La Liga this season, after getting 32 goals in his last 49 matches in Major League Soccer.

The 23-year-old, who won the MLS Golden Boot in 2021, has played for three clubs in the City Football Group, starting with Atletico Torque in Uruguay.

Pep Guardiola had tipped the forward for success, saying in 2021: “What I saw when the scouting department talked to me, I know he’s a quality player and ready to make the next step to Europe and we will see where.”

The Independent reported that Brighton were interested in Castellanos in January, with the Premier League side contacting New York City FC about a move for the Argentinian in anticipation of the departure of Leandro Trossard.