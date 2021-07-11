Is VAR being used at Euro 2020?

Euro 2020 is underway with VAR in operation after being brought in for the first time at the 2018 World Cup.

VAR decisions served up several moments of high drama in Russia three years ago, with holders Germany’s hopes dashed in the group stage after Kim Young-gwon’s stoppage-time goal for South Korea was awarded, having been initially ruled out for offside by the linesman.

Iago Aspas benefitted from a similar last-gasp video intervention as his flick was deemed onside after a review, seeing Spain defeat Morroco to take top spot in their group.

Meanwhile, France received a slice of luck in their opening game when the referee opted to award a penalty to Antoine Griezmann after consulting the pitchside monitor and the eventual champions went on to beat Australia 2-1.

The technology will no doubt play an influential role this summer, with moments of ill-discipline, contentious handballs and various penalty appeals to be scrutinised in detail.

Here are the officials who will make those crucial decisions:

VAR officials at Euro 2020