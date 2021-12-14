Manchester United: Victor Lindelof recovers from breathing problems not linked to Covid-19 outbreak

Lindelof substituted during the second half of 1-0 win at Norwich with breathing difficulties

Mark Critchley
Northern Football Correspondent
Tuesday 14 December 2021 10:31
<p>Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof</p>

Victor Lindelof has recovered well from the breathing difficulties suffered during Manchester United’s win over Norwich City, with the issue not linked to the club’s Covid-19 outbreak.

United confirmed that Lindelof is still undergoing “precautionary investigations” into the problems, which saw Lindelof substituted midway through the second half of the 1-0 win at Carrow Road.

A small number of United players and staff subsequently returned postive lateral flow test results for Covid-19 which were later confirmed by PCR, leading to the postponement of Tuesday night’s Premier League fixture against Brentford.

United said that there has been no indication that Lindelof’s breathing difficulties were connected to the outbreak.

“Victor is currently undergoing a series of precautionary investigations,” the club said in a statement. “However, he has recovered well from the episode he experienced in the match against Norwich. All indications are that this is not linked to any COVID outbreak within the club.”

Lindelof was replaced by Eric Bailly in the 73rd minute against Norwich and left the pitch for tests, with United interim manager Ralf Rangnick later confirming that the 27-year-old defender “seemed OK” after that match.

“Victor can’t even remember himself how it happened. I think he had a collision with another player and had problems to breathe. For more than 10 minutes his heart rate was higher than normal and he was a little shocked by this, so we had to replace him,” Rangnick said.

“The doctor has checked him after the match and it seems everything is OK now, but we still have to see how he is doing tomorrow.”

