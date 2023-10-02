Jump to content

Victor Osimhen ends feud with own club Napoli in Instagram post

Osimhen’s agent had threatened legal action after a video appearing to mock the striker was posted on TikTok

Janina Nuno Rios
Monday 02 October 2023 11:34
(Getty Images)

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen’s love for his club is unwavering, the Nigeria international said on Sunday to end a row over mocking videos the club posted on social media.

The Serie A champions came under fire after posting a video on TikTok with a high-pitched voice showing Osimhen missing a penalty in a 0-0 draw against Bologna last week.

The club said on Thursday they never intended to offend their striker, but stopped short of apologising to him.

“Coming to the city of Naples in 2020 was a wonderful decision for me,” said Osimhen on his Instagram account.

“The people of Naples have shown me so much love and kindness, and I will not allow anyone to come between us.

“The passion of the people of Naples fuels my fire to always play with my heart and soul, and the love for the badge is unwavering as I wear it with pride.

“I have a lot of friends who are Neapolitans and have become part of my family and everyday life... Let’s continue to spread unity, respect and understanding. Forza Napoli Sempre.”

Osimhen’s agent Roberto Calenda threatened legal action for the video, which was later deleted, while the 24-year-old player removed all images of himself in a Napoli shirt from his social media accounts.

Despite the row, Osimhen played and scored in Napoli’s wins over Udinese on Wednesday and Lecce on Saturday to take his tally to five goals in seven league games this season.

Osimhen joined Napoli in 2020 for a record €81.3m (£70.5m) and was key to end the club’s 33-year wait for a league title last season as he was Serie A’s top scorer with 26 goals.

Napoli are third in the league standings and will host Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Reuters

