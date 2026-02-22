Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres each strike twice as Arsenal thrash Tottenham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eberechi Eze produced a timely brace to haunt Tottenham again and restore Arsenal’s five-point lead at the Premier League summit with a 4-1 north London derby win.

The title credentials of Mikel Arteta’s team had been questioned after they dropped points in consecutive matches at Brentford and Wolves but they responded with aplomb at the home of their fierce rivals.

Eze broke the deadlock in a white-hot atmosphere in the 32nd minute and while Randal Kolo Muani replied 123 seconds later for the first goal of Igor Tudor’s spell as interim Spurs head coach, Arsenal exerted their dominance after the break.

Viktor Gyokeres produced a wonderful curled strike after 47 minutes before Eze punished more slack home defending to grab his fifth goal of the campaign against a club that were at one stage favourites to sign the ex-Crystal Palace playmaker last summer.

Gyokeres added a second himself in stoppage-time to give Arsenal thoroughly deserved bragging rights over rivals Tottenham, who stay 16th in the table and are only four points off the relegation zone after a sobering start for new boss Tudor.

This was a significant fixture at both ends of the table but while results at the bottom had gone for Spurs, Arsenal’s lead at the top had been cut to two points by Manchester City on Saturday.

Tottenham fans had only watched two Premier League home wins all season and yet a cauldron of noise welcomed the teams with every opposition touch booed.

It failed to knock Arsenal off their stride as Gyokeres had an early header blocked before he drilled wide after seven minutes.

A lengthy delay occurred soon after due to technical issues with the fourth official’s communication system but normal serviced resumed when play continued after William Saliba headed wide from a corner.

Spurs had struggled to get out of their own half and Arsenal deservedly took the lead in the 32nd minute.

Pape Sarr stopped Bukayo Saka’s initial run but the England winger bundled into the area and picked out Eze, who lashed home to silence the home crowd.

Yet, 123 seconds later Spurs produced a surprise equaliser.

Declan Rice was at fault after he was dispossessed by Kolo Muani, who got into the area and rifled through David Raya for a first Premier League goal after 19 appearances.

Tottenham went in level at half-time but only after Guglielmo Vicario brilliantly thwarted Saka and Leandro Trossard fired wide.

After another delay at the start of the second period, Spurs immediately showed better attacking intent and Xavi Simons tested Raya 22 seconds after the restart.

However, Arsenal’s next venture forward resulted in a second goal in the 47th minute.

Jurrien Timber expertly picked out Gyokeres, who was given too much space and angled wonderfully into the corner from 20 yards for the biggest moment of his mixed Gunners career.

Tottenham responded and Kolo Muani had the ball in the back of the net again but it was ruled out for a push on Gabriel Magalhaes.

Tudor had seen enough but before he could get Dominic Solanke on the pitch, Arsenal made it 3-1.

Not long after Vicario had denied Saka, the Arsenal stand-in captain was played in again and while Micky van de Ven halted him, the ball ricocheted off Joao Palhinha and allowed Eze to roll home in the 61st minute.

Solanke was introduced straight after before he was joined by Richarlison, who had a flicked effort wonderfully clawed away by Raya with six minutes left.

A blue pyrotechnic on the pitch produced seven minutes of stoppage-time, which was enough time for Gyokeres to hold off Archie Gray and score again to complete a resounding win for Arsenal.