Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Arsenal forward Theo Walcott praised the “best performance” he’s seen from striker Viktor Gyokeres after the Sweden international’s brace in the 4-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Gyokeres swept in a superb first goal to re-establish Arsenal’s lead shortly after half-time, before rounding off the win with a well-taken second – and Arsenal’s fourth – in stoppage time, shrugging off the challenge from Archie Gray before curling in an accomplished finish.

While the goals will grab the headlines, it was a superb overall performance from Arsenal’s summer signing, who also provided a vital touch in the build-up to Arsenal’s third goal.

And Gyokeres came in for plenty of praise from Sky Sports pundits after the final whistle, with Walcott calling the display “the best performance I've ever seen from him”.

open image in gallery Gyokeres' first goal put Arsenal back in control and laid the foundations for the win ( Reuters )

“Not just the goals, I felt today that he really commanded that position. He knew where the weakness was in that Tottenham team. It was from minute one, he showed everything that we expected him to bring to this league,” explained Walcott.

“What I really like is this finish [for the second goal], which he’ll do every day in training, it’s fantastic. It was the link play [too], he brought the best out of the others around him.

“It was a really important moment for him, [he was] a massive signing, and then want to give him time,” he added.

Fellow pundit Jamie Redknapp agreed, adding that he “bullied” Tottenham’s defence.

“[It was] a big day for him, he was excellent, the touches, I am very pleased for him because he has had a lot of stick,” added Redknapp.

open image in gallery Gyokeres curled in a superb second in stoppage time to wrap up the 4-1 win ( Reuters )

The goals mean Gyokeres has scored more in 2026 across all competitions than any other Premier League player, with eight of his 15 total goals for the Gunners coming this calendar year. He is the club’s top scorer in the league this term, with eight goals.

And Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was also full of praise for his striker, calling the display the best, the most complete” performance so far from the 27-year-old.

“When we need him most and that is when big players and big clubs have to stand up when you are needed.

“He was outstanding today, I thought. There have been glimmers of it every week but today, I thought he was fantastic,” added the Spaniard.

The 4-1 win takes Arsenal five points clear at the top of the league, though Manchester City have a game in hand ahead of next week’s round of fixtures, with Pep Guardiola’s side facing Leeds and the Gunners taking on Chelsea on Super Sunday.