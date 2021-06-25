What the papers say

Representatives for Jack Grealish believe Aston Villa will allow the player to leave after Euro 2020, according to the Sun. The paper says the England playmaker, 25, has four years left to run on his contract with his childhood club, but his staff have received guarantees he could make a move to Manchester City for £100million once the international tournament concludes.

One player who will not reportedly be leaving Villa Park any time soon is John McGinn. The Scotland international has been courted by Liverpool as a potential midfield replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, though the Express and Star reports Villa want to keep the 26-year-old they value at around £50m after he signed a deal in December until 2025.

Ben Brereton (PA Archive)

Blackburn Rovers winger Ben Brereton might be moving to the Premier League after impressing at Copa America. The 22-year-old received a shock call up to the Chile squad and scored in just his second game, with the Mail citing Chilean outlet RedGol as reporting Leeds are keen to sign him ahead of his final year at Ewood Park.

Newcastle have certainly done their research when it comes to versatile Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina. The Magpies scouted the 27-year-old Gabin international, who can also play at right-back, while he was on loan at Fulham during the last campaign and the Newcastle Chronicle says the club may look to bring him to St James’ Park.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

William Saliba: The French defender, 20, is expected to leave Arsenal soon on loan with rumoured destinations including Newcastle, Southampton and Nice, according to Footmercato.

Ben White (PA Wire)

Ben White: Sky Sports reports Arsenal are in advanced negotiations with Brighton to sign the England defender, 23, in a deal potentially worth more than £50m.