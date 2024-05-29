Bayern Munich announce Vincent Kompany as new head coach

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Bayern Munich have announced that Vincent Kompany will be their new head coach after signing a deal until 2027.

Kompany, long rumoured to be at the top of Bayern’s wishlist, joins the German side after they parted ways with former boss Thomas Tuchel following a poor season which saw them finish third in the Bundesliga ending an 11-year league winning streak.

A statement on the club’s website read: “FC Bayern has signed Vincent Kompany as its new coach. The 38-year-old Belgian signed with the German record champions until June 30, 2027. He most recently worked for the English Premier League club FC Burnley.”

The 38-year-old began his managerial career as a player-coach at Anderlecht before joining Burnley for the 2022/23 season. Komany secured promotion to the Premier League on his first attempt and introduced a more free-flowing attacking style of football for the Clarets.

Yet, Burnley finished 19th in the top flight this season winning just five of their 38 matches.

When asked about his appointment as Bayern’s new head coach Kompany said: “I’m looking forward to the challenge of FC Bayern. It’s a great honour to be able to work for this club - FC Bayern is an institution in international football.

“As a coach, you have to stand for who you are as a person: I love having the ball, being creative - and we also have to be aggressive on the pitch and courageous. I’m now looking forward to the most basic things: working with the players, building a team. When the foundation is in place, success will follow.”

Bayern CEO, Jan-Christian Dreesen, added: “We all at the club agree that Vincent Kompany is the right coach for FC Bayern and are very much looking forward to working with him.

“Max Eberl and Christoph Freund [Bayern’s sporting directors] never gave up and worked meticulously to find a coach who would lead FC Bayern to success and develop it further with new ideas. Vincent Kompany represents exactly the togetherness and team spirit that we need.”