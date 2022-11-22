Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany joked he would not take the newly available Cristiano Ronaldo at his club because “we need players who can run”.

Kompany was speaking as a pundit on the BBC’s coverage of France vs Australia at the Qatar World Cup.

Presenter Gary Lineker was discussing the news that Ronaldo had been released from his contract with Manchester United by mutual agreement following the Portuguese captain’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan last week which destroyed his relationship with the club.

Lineker then asked Kompany whether or not he would take Ronaldo at Burnley, who are currently top of the Championship under their Belgian manager’s leadership.

“We need players who can run,” Kompany smiled.

“He can’t even get in the Burnley team?! Surely not, I’m not having that,” Lineker replied.

It isn’t known where the 37-year-old Ronaldo will go next after failing to secure a move to a Champions League club in the summer.

"Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early," Ronaldo said. "I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge."I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future."

Ronaldo, who is currently in Qatar with Portugal as he aims to win a first World Cup title for his country, has been left frustrated after being reduced to a fringe member of United's team this season.

The Portugal captain said he felt "betrayed" during the 90-minute interview with Piers Morgan, which aired Thursday and in which he was also critical of younger players.

United said last week that it had initiated appropriate steps in response to his comments, with the cancellation of his contract widely expected.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect," it said on Tuesday. "The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future."

That statement didn't convey the club's dismay after the unauthorised interview.

Ronaldo's sudden exit could also speed up United's plans to sign a new centre forward.

Ten Hag had planned to address his attack at the end of the season, but may now have to look for a replacement during the January window.

Additional reporting by AP