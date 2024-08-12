Support truly

Football fans have seen a very different side to Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany following the airing of the behind-the-scenes documentary of his time at Burnley.

Even as a player the defender always seemed cool, calm and collected, but the Sky documentary ‘Mission to Burnley’ shows a very different side to the Belgian and one that required several bleeps.

In a clip, which has now gone viral, Kompany, who left Burnley earlier this summer, following their relegation from the Premier League, is seen swearing at Johann Berg Gudmundsson 15 times in less than one minute.

“Joey, don’t f***ing test me,” shouts Kompany. “Do not f***ing test me. Enough of the f***ing moaning. Enough of the f***ing moaning. Play f***ing football. You’ve got to f***ing work for everything. F***ing play!

“How many times do I have to tell you? Stop f***ing moaning.”

Gudmundsson tells his boss: “I just said “can we finish that attack?”.

But a furious Kompany hits back: “No, you’re moaning about everything!” Gudmundsson asks: “What have I moaned about today?”

Kompany tells him: “Body language is f***ing s*** and I’m not accepting it. Play! F***ing hell man.”

The row appears to be over but Kompany then charges back towards Gudmundsson, yelling: “It’s f***ing life or death. F***ing play!”

Kompany eventually stops shouting at Gudmundsson and instead begins muttering to himself: “F***ing... I’ve had a f***ing enough of this!”

It might have made good TV but many fans were less than impressed than the behaviour of the then Burnley boss.

One fan tweeted: “A b***ocking I have no issue with. However, to belittle and insult someone, especially in front of everyone else? Awful.”

Another fan wrote: “Heard from multiple people that Kompany created a toxic environment in the club.”

Kompany left Turf Moor in May, when he was the surprise choice to replace Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich, with many believing he will have to approach management in the Bundesliga slightly differently.

“He’s going to struggle with the big personalities at Bayern isn’t he,” read one comment on X. Another read: “I give him 6 months before the likes of Kimmich, Muller & Neuer have him out the door.”

Bayern’s league season gets underway on 25 August with a trip to Wolfsburg, but first they travel to SSV Ulm in the German Cup on Friday.