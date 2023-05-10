Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If Real Madrid-Manchester City has become that most modern of Champions League fixtures, this latest meeting showcased a vintage European Cup quality. It is that moment of true quality that comes out of almost nothing and can change almost everything about a tie.

Both teams suffered from it on Tuesday. Both teams benefited from it.

It did feel telling that two goals of the highest level came as their sides were enduring their most difficult periods of the game, but in this case more about the players responsible than the teams. This competition is not just about deciding the champions of Europe, after all. That pursuit instead often elevates the greatest player in the world, and it was victory that for so long decided the Ballon d’Or.

There is now an opening there as the Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo era fully comes to an end, and Vinicius Junior is clearly one of those most willing to fill it. And with full speed.

This is a player who has added such a complete range of abilities to that devastating pace. The nature of that first goal was testament to that, another jaw-dropping moment that was also one of those which reflected a player moving to another level. This wasn’t just scorching through a defence to side-foot it past a keeper - if such brilliance can even be described in that muted way - in that way Vinicius marked his early career. It was a strike hit with full confidence and power, that showcased a player growing into his game and his true qualities. It was a little like when Messi went from beating defenders and sliding the ball past goalkeepers to suddenly smashing in all range of strikes, if that is obviously not to directly compare the Brazilian to probably the greatest player of all time.

There is a greater question now of who compares to Vinicius. He may well be the most effective player in the world right now, if not the very best. Kylian Mbappe still feels like he has a pure football level beyond anyone else but, as a global audience experienced a moment like that, it’s hard not to again wonder if he feels he is wasting himself in a league that isn’t really watched. The French star at this point has a few relevant games a year.

Vinicius is making people take note almost every week.

Vinicius woke up the Bernabeu with his stunning strike (Getty Images)

There is then their counterpart in sky blue. This time, however, it wasn’t Erling Haaland. For all the focus on Norwegian’s goals, there have been moments this season where it has felt like he’s been in a mutually beneficial competition with Kevin De Bruyne to be City’s best player. This was most true in the 4-1 victory over Arsenal, but the Belgian clearly won here.

The goal was one of those essential interventions that characterises the career of great players, that step-up with something above anyone when it is most needed. And at the most exacting stage.

Haaland may have leapt above his teammate in those discussions, but this was one of those games where it can least be understood why people say he is a great goalscorer rather than necessarily a great player. That isn’t a criticism, or even to say it’s actually true, but he was more at the fringes of general play here in that way that can happen.

Madrid will know not to get complacent on that, though. The truth is that David Alaba and Toni Rudiger had to work extremely hard to limit his impact. It just left that space for De Bruyne, which sets up the second leg.

Guardiola described it as “a play-off” as well as a final, but indicated he will seek to do something different in terms of tactics. This was a rare game where, even though City of course had more of the possession, they didn’t have full control of the game and probably weren’t the better team.

“We try to adjust something for the second leg to be a bit more fluid, play with a bit more rhythm,” Guardiola said.

This has the feel of one that is going to be decided by those margins. Two of the best players already indicated that.