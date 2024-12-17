Emma Hayes and Vinicius Jr big winners at FIFA Best Awards

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

United States head coach Emma Hayes was named best women’s coach for a second time at The Best FIFA Awards 2024 while Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr was named best men’s player.

The 48-year-old Hayes guided Chelsea to a fifth successive Women’s Super League title last season before leaving to take over the United States and leading them to Olympic gold in Paris.

It is the second time Hayes has won the award after she took the prize in 2021. She reclaims the title from England boss Sarina Wiegman, who won it in 2022 and 2023.

And it completes a year to remember for Hayes after she was also awarded the Ballon d’Or for women’s coach of the year in October.

She fought off competition from the likes of Manchester City head coach Gareth Taylor and her Chelsea successor Sonia Bompastor to claim the award in Qatar.

Brazil star Vinicius and his club Real Madrid failed to turn up at the Ballon d’Or award ceremony in October when he lost out to Manchester City’s Rodri, but he picked up his first FIFA award after Lionel Messi took the prize in the previous two years.

Vinicius got his hands on the award after he helped Real win LaLiga and the Champions League in 2023-24 and scored 24 goals in all competitions, with 11 assists.

Vinicius reversed the order from the Ballon d’Or, finishing in first place ahead of Rodri, with England’s Jude Bellingham third and Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe among those completing the list.

Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez took the prize for goalkeeper of the year after he helped Argentina win the Copa America. He was among five Premier League players included in the men’s team of the year alongside Ruben Dias, William Saliba, Rodri and Haaland, with six LaLiga players completing the side including Bellingham.

Barcelona and Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmati was named best women’s player for a second successive year and Carlo Ancelotti was crowned best coach of the year to complete a successful night for Spanish football.

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho won the Puskas Award for his sensational overhead kick against Everton in November 2023. Marta won the equivalent award for the best goal in women’s football, named after the Brazil forward herself.

:: The winners of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2024

The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2024 winner: Vinicius Junior (Brazil/Real Madrid)The Best FIFA Men’s Coach 2024 winner: Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid)The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper 2024 winner: Emiliano Martinez (Argentina/Aston Villa)The Best FIFA Women’s Player 2024 winner: Aitana Bonmati (Spain/Barcelona)The Best FIFA Marta Award 2024 Winner: Marta (Brazil)The Best FIFA Women’s Coach 2024 winner: Emma Hayes (USA/Chelsea)The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper 2024 winner: Alyssa Naeher (USA/Chicago Red Stars)The Best FIFA Puskas Award 2024 winner: Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United)