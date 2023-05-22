Jump to content

Manchester City players continue title celebrations – Monday’s sporting social

Vinicius Junior also received support after racial abuse was directed at him in Spain, and Ryan Reynolds caved in to public pressure.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 22 May 2023 17:18
Ruben Dias celebrates with the Premier League trophy (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 22.

Football

Manchester City were still celebrating.

Manchester also remembered the victims of the Arena bombing.

Vinicius Junior received support.

Another award for Declan Rice.

Ryan Reynolds caved in to public pressure.

Golf

What a shot!

Tyrrell Hatton looked back on his recovery from a bad start at the US PGA Championship.

Justin Rose was happy with his week at Oak Hill.

So too was Min Woo Lee.

Shane Lowry congratulated Brooks Koepka on his win.

Cricket

Jimmy marked an anniversary.

Ben Stokes made Anderson feel old!

Stuart Broad enjoyed his week.

KP went up in the world.

Boxing

Katie Taylor received Conor McGregor’s praise.

Formula One

A Monaco flashback.

