Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rio Ferdinand has called for the football authorities to do more to protect Vinicius Jr. after the Real Madrid forward again suffered racial abuse.

The Brazilian was sent off in stoppage time of Real Madrid’s 1-0 defeat to Valencia on Sunday after a clash with Hugo Duro.

The game had earlier been briefly halted after Vinicius pointed out a number of supporters who had directed racial abuse at him.

It is not the first time this season that the 22-year-old has been targeted, with La Liga having filed as many as eight instances of “racist behaviour” against him to the Spanish courts before Sunday’s game.

And Ferdinand believes more must be done.

“Who is protecting Vinicius Junior in Spain?” Ferdinand asked on social media. “He receives a red card after being choked and receiving racial abuse during the game...wtf.

“How many times do we need to see this young man subjected to this s***? I see pain, I see disgust, I see him needing help...and the authorities don’t do s*** to help him.

“People need to stand together and demand more from the authorities that run our game. No one deserves this, yet you are allowing it.

“There needs to be a unified approach to this otherwise it will be swept under the carpet again.”

La Liga has said in a statement that it will investigate the latest incidents and take “appropriate legal action” if a hate crime is identified.

Vinicius, though, accused the league of “belonging to racists”.

“It wasn’t the first time, nor the second, nor the third,” the forward said on Instagram. “Racism is normal in La Liga. The competition thinks it’s normal, the federation does too and the opponents encourage it.

“A beautiful nation, which welcomed me and which I love, but which agreed to export the image of a racist country to the world. I’m sorry for the Spaniards who don’t agree, but today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists.

“And unfortunately, for everything that happens each week, I have no defence. I agree. But I am strong and I will go to the end against racists. Even if far from here.”