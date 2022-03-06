Fan violence injures 22 and causes fixture suspension in Mexican football
At least 22 people are thought to have been injured during the Liga MX match between Queretaro and Atlas FC
Fan violence spilled onto the pitch forcing the suspension of Saturday’s top-flight match between Queretaro and Atlas FC in Mexico.
The Liga MX contest at Estadio Corregidora was abandoned midway through the second half, with at least 22 people thought to have been injured.
Other matches continued on Saturday despite the violence, before all of Sunday’s fixtures were suspended.
Mexican football authorities and both clubs condemned the violence, promising full investigations.
“The Mexican Football Federation regrets and condemns the events that occurred this afternoon at Estadio Corregidora in Queretaro, in the match between Queretaro and Atlas,” read a Mexican Football Federation statement.
“Football must be a space of healthy coexistence where any type of violence is inadmissible.
“The FMF will monitor and assist in the investigation process with the corresponding instances so that those responsible are sanctioned in an exemplary manner.”
Liga MX president Mikel Arriola insisted any breakdown in stadium security would be investigated swiftly.
“Those responsible for the lack of security in the stadium will be punished in an exemplary manner,” Arriola posted on Twitter.
“The safety of our players and fans is a priority.”
Queretaro insisted they would cooperate fully with all investigations.
“We roundly condemn the events that occurred at Estadio Corregidora,” read a club statement.
“We are in full communication and coordination with the authorities so that they can act quickly against anyone responsible.
“As an institution we condemn violence of any kind.”
Atlas echoed those calls, insisting football must be able to promote family values.
“Atlas FC regrets and disapproves of the events that took place in Estadio Corregidora,” read the Atlas statement.
“Soccer must be an ally to promote values and fun for the whole family.
“We request the pertinent authorities, the Liga BBVA MX and the FMF, to investigate thoroughly and reach the ultimate consequences, determining the responsibilities of those who are involved, and applying the full force of the law.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies