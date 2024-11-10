Virgil van Dijk feels Liverpool are better for last season’s title race drop-off

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk believes the team have learned important lessons from their title race drop-off last season and knows that even with a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League they cannot afford to write off Manchester City.

Up until March the Reds were in the hunt to win four trophies but, following an FA Cup defeat at Manchester United, their campaign unravelled and a month later their hopes of adding another trophy to the Carabao Cup were all over.

The Reds capitalised on City’s defeat at Brighton with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa to give Arne Slot’s side a healthy advantage heading into the international break but Van Dijk said nothing should be read into the celebrations by fans at the final whistle.

“Their (City’s) result was announced in the stadium but it’s still so early in the season,” said the Netherlands captain.

“We’ve seen them over the years put together crazy runs of winning games and being so consistent.

“Now they have some injuries and are in a bit of a difficult period but things can turn quickly.

“We shouldn’t focus on any of that and I don’t think we do. That’s something we can’t control. Let’s see what the coming weeks bring.

“We should have learned from last year. If you don’t learn then it doesn’t bring you any further.”

With a tough run of fixtures still to come, including Real Madrid in the Champions League and clashes with City, Newcastle and Everton domestically, Van Dijk knows their position as league leaders will not become any more comfortable.

“We’re only in November but I see us dealing with difficult moments pretty well,” he added.

“We had a couple of games where we bounced back after going behind. The mentality of the boys to turn it around was amazing.

“Maybe towards the end of a season the pressure is higher. Then everyone has to be there and step up.

“I can’t predict how the last part of the season will go. But so far, so good.

“For me it’s quite easy to say but I just want to enjoy it. Go out there, all of us are privileged and blessed to be playing for Liverpool and have players around you with so much quality.”

Darwin Nunez’s opener came from a Mohamed Salah assist before the Egypt international scored a late second to become the first player in Europe’s top five leagues to register 10 goals and 10 assists this season.

He, like Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are out of contract in the summer but the 32-year-old’s numbers make the thought of losing him even more unpalatable.

“Special player. He’s been like that for so many years, not just this year,” said Van Dijk.

“I see the hard work he puts in on a daily basis. It’s how consistent he is, especially with his numbers but with his performances as well.

“He’s a special athlete, a special player and a legend of the club. I’m very pleased that we still share a pitch together.”

Salah turns 33 in June but his captain believes he will continue to perform at the highest level.

“Physically, I can definitely see that happening. Mentally, that’s in his hands,” he said.

“With certain players, you see how they keep playing at the highest level. He’s definitely one of them.”