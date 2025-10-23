Virgil van Dijk: Liverpool players’ meeting on Monday was not for ‘crisis’ talks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk insists Monday’s players’ meeting was not for “crisis” talks but he felt he had to deliver a message to the squad.

A run of four defeats prompted the unscheduled get-together and it had the desired effect as Arne Slot’s side avoided equalling a 72-year record for losses with a comprehensive and confident 5-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.

In truth Liverpool face much tougher opposition week in, week out in the Premier League – Saturday’s trip to Brentford a prime example – but returning to winning ways at least helps ease the scrutiny.

“On Monday everyone was sad because we lost to Man United at home,” said Van Dijk.

“It was tough under the circumstances so on Monday we came together but it wasn’t a crisis meeting.

“Nobody wants to lose four games in a row but it was the situation we faced.

“Obviously we also had a proper debrief with the manager but we also had a separate one as players.

“I wanted to say some things. It’s not something I do after every game.

“After my meeting everyone was happy!”

Four successive defeats had brought understandable scrutiny, covering everything from Liverpool’s defensive frailty to under-performance at set-pieces, with individual players like Mohamed Salah – a substitute in Germany whose mood was reflected with his march straight down the tunnel at the final whistle – and £100million summer signing Florian Wirtz in the spotlight.

Wirtz at least responded positively with two assists for the fourth and fifth goals.

But there were also good displays from Hugo Ekitike, scoring on his return to his former club, Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai, their most consistent performer this season.

“We had to stay calm and block out all the noise from the outside because that’s something you can’t control,” added Van Dijk.

“The only way to get out of a situation like that is to stay together, keep your mind on the task ahead, try to improve, keep the confidence, embrace the moment.

“They are all things that are easier to say than actually do but if you want to get out of it, you have to do it.

“We live in a world now where there is always noise – always something to be said, always someone who knows better.

“We have to stay focused on ourselves. We all know how things can change. We’re only in October.”