Trent Alexander-Arnold not affected by Real Madrid approach – Virgil van Dijk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk does not believe Real Madrid’s interest in Trent Alexander-Arnold has impacted the full-back’s performance.

The England international was at fault for Manchester United’s opener in the 2-2 draw at Anfield and was generally poor throughout, falling well below the high standards he has set himself.

At the start of the week Real, with whom Alexander-Arnold has been strongly linked with his contract expiring in the summer, made an approach about the possibility of signing the 26-year-old in the current transfer window.

They were immediately rebuffed and told the England international is not for sale in January but that and Alexander-Arnold’s subsequent display will be viewed as something more than a coincidence.

However Van Dijk, who is another player whose current deal runs out in five months, has no concerns.

“I am fine with it. Trent has his own people around him, his family and we are there as well,” he said.

“He wants to perform in the best way possible like we all do. That is the main focus.

“In my opinion, maybe ask him, that is the distraction… the game.”

A draw at home to an underperforming United will be viewed as a missed opportunity.

He wants to perform in the best way possible like we all do. That is the main focus Virgil van Dijk on Trent Alexander-Arnold

But with title rivals Arsenal and Chelsea also dropping points Liverpool are in no worse a position than they were before the weekend – six points clear with a match in hand.

Van Dijk accepts, having got themselves back in front after conceding a first goal at home to their hosts in six years, they let the victory slip.

“I think we should have done better especially after going 2-1 up,” he added.

“We were sloppy and let them come back. United came back into the game because of their quality but we lost the ball too easily in difficult moments.

“Spaces became much bigger than they should have been.

“We are playing against a good opponent. I think everyone from the outside world forgets that by the sound that had been going around before the game.

“They have good players. They are obviously a work in progress like we are but they made it difficult for us.

“It could have been a lot worse if we are absolutely honest with ourselves. They had a big chance in the end (when Harry Maguire blazed over).

“I’m definitely disappointed with dropping points at home but it is what is and we have to move on and we will.”