Virgil van Dijk ‘fully committed’ to Liverpool despite contract stalemate

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is fully prepared for his contract to run down to its expiry in the summer but insists there is no need to “panic” as he remains fully committed to the club.

The saga over the Dutchman’s future, mirrored by that of Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose deals also run out in June, has been ongoing all season but talks have yet to produce an extension to the 33-year-old’s seven-and-a-half-year stay.

Van Dijk, for his part, has made no secret of his desire to remain on Merseyside but even with no resolution in sight it has not affected his performances with this campaign arguably one of his best.

He is looking to lift his second trophy as captain in their Carabao Cup defence against Newcastle at Wembley and a 15-point lead in the Premier League suggests another title will soon be added to the one he won in 2020.

“Maybe I will run this fully down and then there is still no news, I don’t know,” he said.

“But I don’t want to create any anxiety or anything like that, I just keep my head down and focus on hopefully winning the next 10 games.

“I am sure by the end of the season there will be news. But what kind of news I am not sure.

“It’s not a one-two-three discussion and there we go. There are multiple factors and as long as I am calm to you guys (the media) then there is no need to panic, whatever may happen in the future.

“If I was worried you would see me playing a little bit worried and that is not the case.

“I am fully committed to Liverpool Football Club at the moment and there is no doubt about that.

“I am so proud to be the captain of this beautiful club that means so much to me and has meant so much to me in the past, as well as my family.”

Head coach Arne Slot has made no secret of his thoughts on the matter.

“The only thing I know is that I want Virgil to be here next season, and all the rest, his talks about contracts, that’s not what I do over here,” he said.