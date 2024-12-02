Virgil van Dijk: Liverpool’s success down to players going to war for each other

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk believes much of the success they have had this season is down to the players’ willingness to “go to war” for each other.

While there have not been many difficult moments so far in a season which has brought 18 wins in 20 matches, the Netherlands international thinks the mentality within the squad has played a key part.

There was a lack of that team spirit shown by Manchester City in their 2-0 defeat at Anfield which left them 11 points adrift of the Premier League leaders, whose nearest challengers are Arsenal and Chelsea nine behind.

But the ease and manner of Liverpool’s victory – had they won by two or three more it would not have flattered them – showed how Arne Slot has successfully made subtle changes to Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

“I think it was always going to be difficult to replace Jurgen for everything he did for us, as players and for the club, but he has come in, done it his own way,” said Van Dijk.

“Together with the staff he started working and making sure we have the quality to improve and win games.

“But he makes sure we keep working, are not satisfied, focus on what is ahead of us next and keep improving.

“I think the step from, with all respect, the Dutch league to the Premier League is a big one obviously in terms of being a player but for a manager it is exactly the same.

“He has come in and done very well so far and he has, in my opinion, inherited a very good squad not only as football players but as human beings – guys who will go to war for each other.

“(He has done) a lot of tactical work but at the end of the day it is about how much we want it as players. What do you want to achieve as a group?

“We want to be successful and in order to be successful it is about all the hard work you put in on a daily basis to win games.

“You will have times in games when you will struggle and there were times (against City) when we had to defend deep but we have the quality to do that as well.

“You don’t want to be frustrated and every time this season we have found an answer to difficult moments and that’s the key to success so hopefully we can keep that going.”

Liverpool’s nine-point cushion is their biggest margin as Premier League leaders since the final day of the 2019-20 campaign, when they had already won the title and were 18 ahead of City.

According to Opta’s data analysis, their chances of winning the title now stand at 85 per cent.

However, Van Dijk said no-one was thinking any further ahead than Wednesday’s trip to Newcastle.

“We speak about this almost every week. The thing is we are on matchday 13,” he added.

“We want to be consistent, we want to keep winning games, we don’t want to have injuries – unfortunately we have again some so we need everyone to focus on what’s ahead of us but not what’s ahead of us in the next month, now Newcastle is the full focus.

“I want to be there at the end of the season, that’s the aim, and in order to be there at the end of the season we have to focus on what’s ahead of us and not thinking about what’s there in January or February.

“Now it’s Newcastle and (it’s about) doing everything in my power and our power to be ready for a big one there as well.”