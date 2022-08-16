Brighton goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen joins Vitesse Arnhem on season-long loan
The 22-year-old was called up to the Netherlands squad in June
Brighton goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen has moved to Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem on a season-long loan.
The 22-year-old joined Albion from Ajax last summer and made his debut in last season’s FA Cup third-round win at West Brom.
He spent the remainder of the campaign on loan at Belgian side Oostende and was called up to the Holland squad in June following an injury to Tim Krul.
Seagulls goalkeeping coach Ben Roberts told the club website “This is a great opportunity for Kjell to continue his development and play regularly.
“He was called up to the Dutch senior squad this summer and this means he has the chance of regular game time ahead of this year’s World Cup.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies