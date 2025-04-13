Vitor Pereira reveals lofty ambitions for Wolves after victory over Tottenham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira insisted he did not come to England just to avoid relegation after overseeing a fourth straight Premier League win on Sunday at the expense of Tottenham.

Spurs made six changes, with Thursday’s Europa League quarter-final second leg at Eintracht Frankfurt on the horizon, and found themselves behind after 85 seconds through Rayan Ait-Nouri’s opener and two down before half-time following Djed Spence’s own goal.

Mathys Tel halved the deficit with half an hour to go but Jorgen Strand Larsen swiftly restored the hosts’ two-goal cushion, and then Richarlison marked his return with a goal to again give Spurs hope but again it was quickly quashed as substitute Matheus Cunha made it 4-2.

Asked whether Wolves were safe from the drop, Pereira said: “If I start to speak about being safe, I don’t show my ambition.

“I didn’t come to England to work just to avoid relegation, I’m not this kind of coach.

“Mentally we are strong. We feel that we can win and compete with the other teams.

“Football is not only about tactics or technical. Football is about to connect the people. We need to tactically be consistent but what we try is to connect everyone and we are connected.”

Cunha, who said recently that he had been misconstrued after seemingly hinting in an interview that he needed to move to take “the next step”, climbed off the bench in the 70th minute for his first appearance since being sent off against Bournemouth at the start of March and notched his 14th goal of the season four minutes from time.

Pereira said: “Cunha is a fantastic player and proved it today. He came to the pitch to help the team and committed with the team, staff and everybody.

“He is a special player but like everybody, like me, he needs the energy of love and to feel he is important and people recognise the work to help the team.

“I feel that he went to the pitch not to think about him but think about the team. He is part of our family.”

Tottenham suffered their 17th league loss of the season and dropped to 15th in the table, with head coach Ange Postecoglou blaming “unusual” individual errors for the defeat.

“Funny game because for the most part it was decent, considering the changes we made,” the Australian said. “I thought we controlled large parts and were a bit of a threat going forward, but then we’ve conceded some poor goals.

“We made some individual errors, which is unusual for us, but they all happened in one game. It’s not like they are doing it on purpose.

“I thought the goals we conceded weren’t lapses, they were individual errors and unusual to give goals away like that but that’s what happens and we got punished today.

“It might happen once in a season but it happens multiple times in a game… but I don’t think it’s a lack of focus from the players.”