Vitor Pereira labels Wolves’ performance at Fulham worst since he took over

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Under-pressure Vitor Pereira branded Wolves’ performance in the 3-0 defeat at Fulham as their worst since he took over as boss.

Strikes from Ryan Sessegnon and Harry Wilson, as well as Yerson Mosquera’s own goal, kept Wanderers – who had Emmanuel Agbadou sent off in the first half – rooted to the foot of the Premier League.

Their sorry return of just two points from their opening 10 matches is one point worse than at the same stage last season, when Pereira was parachuted in to save them from the drop.

Now the Wolves hierarchy could be considering pressing the ejector button, with the Portuguese coach finding his position under increasing scrutiny.

Pereira says he will hold talks with his players to get to the bottom of their latest defeat – assuming he is still in a job come Monday.

“It was the worst. In my opinion,” he said. “Today I felt my team physically were not in condition, not at the level to face Fulham.

“Tactically with some mistakes, technically we were not there at the best level, we lost a lot of passes.

“We conceded the first goal but after the red card it was very difficult. We need to have a conversation to understand what happened today.

“I cannot come here to have answers for everyone. I must talk to my players to understand what the problem was today.

“I can say to you I am doing my best and working hard. I cannot control time or the confidence the club has. But me and my staff are trying everything to help the team to perform and get results.”

Fulham’s form has also been a cause for concern after a run of four defeats on the spin.

They had slipped a little too close to the danger zone for comfort, but they finished the day five points clear of the bottom three having climbed above Burnley, Leeds and Everton.

“Very important for us, definitely,” said boss Marco Silva. “All the conversations with the players in the build-up were about what a big game it was for us after a bad run.

“We have been strong at home, completely different results so far at home and away.

“But the number of clean sheets have not been good enough for us so far this season and it was very important for us to do it. I have to be pleased and congratulate the players.”