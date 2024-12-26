Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Manchester United’s struggles continued in a bruising Boxing Day defeat at Vitor Pereira’s resurgent Wolves as Matheus Cunha scored one and provided another shortly after Bruno Fernandes saw red.

Gary O’Neil’s successor followed up Sunday’s 3-0 victory at Leicester with another impressive win as the Portuguese’s first match at Molineux ended with a huge boost in their bid to stay up.

Wolves deserved their 2-0 win, exposing the set piece frailties of Ruben Amorim’s stumbling side as Cunha beat Andre Onana directly from a corner shortly after Fernandes’ third sending off the season.

Star man Cunha - whose availability had been in doubt with a Football Association misconduct charge hanging over him - teed up substitute Hwang Hee-chan to wrap things up at the death.

New boss Pereira punched the air after his perfect star continued, inflicting a fifth defeat in 10 matches in all competitions on Amorim.

open image in gallery Bruno Fernandes walks off the pitch after seeing red ( David Davies/PA Wire )

This was an alarming United display four days on from a 3-0 home humbling by Bournemouth, leaving them languishing in 14th spot.

Cunha shone amid the Molineux fog from the outset, drawing fouls during the early exchanges that saw Leny Yoro and Fernandes booked. The latter decision would prove particularly costly.

The Brazil forward’s confidence and trickery was helping Wolves, who saw Goncalo Guedes whistle wide from distance before Jorgen Strand Larsen saw a header superbly tipped over by Onana.

It was far from one-way traffic, though, as United looked to turn some promising moments into threatening moments.

Diogo Dalot saw a curling effort from 20 yards impressively denied by Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa, who also stopped a Lisandro Martinez header creeping in.

But too often the final ball was lacking and United - without Marcus Rashford in the squad for a fourth straight game - lacked cutting edge.

Wolves captain Nelson Semedo saw a spectacular long-ranger take a touch wide towards the end of a half lacking quality.

open image in gallery Cunha’s corner kick flies directly into the United goal ( David Davies/PA Wire )

Neither side made a change after the break, but the dynamics of the night would alter inside two minutes of the restart.

Fernandes went chasing the ball and referee Tony Harrington adjudged his challenge on Semedo to be worthy of a second yellow card, leading to red and cheers from the Molineux faithful.

That decision injected hope and the noise rose several notches moments later as Semedo all too easily outmuscled Dalot to swing in a cross that Strand Larsen headed home from close range.

Celebration were shortlived as the towering striker had strayed offside when the cross came in - a decision ratified by the VAR.

Stand Larsen stretched to get a shot on Onana goal, unaware he had against strayed offside, and Wolves continued to attack as they smelt blood.

Ugarte picked up a booking, meaning he will join Fernandes in being suspended against Newcastle, before United’s set piece struggles came to the fore again.

open image in gallery Matheus Cunha celebrates with the Wolves supporters ( Getty Images )

Cunha sent an inswinging corner that Onana was unable to stop from nestling in the far corner, sparking wild celebrations and fury from the visiting players.

United’s goalkeeper claimed he was fouled but appeals fell on deaf ears.

Play became increasingly open as 10-man United left gaps pushing to level, with substitutes Casemiro, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho having attempts.

The visitors were having to dig deep defensively as Wolves fizzed in crosses as eight minutes of stoppage time were announced.

Harry Maguire saw a header held but and United’s desperate to equalise saw them hurt again.

Substitute Tommy Doyle’s ball down the line put Cunha behind, before squaring for Hwang to turn home and spark bedlam in the stands.