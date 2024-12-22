It was a surprise for me, says Vitor Pereira after Wolves’ big win at Leicester

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira admitted even he was surprised by his team’s display after his first game at the helm ended in a 3-0 triumph at fellow strugglers Leicester.

Goncalo Guedes, Rodrigo Gomes and Matheus Cunha were all on target in the first half to get Pereira, who arrived from Al Shabab on Thursday to replace the sacked Gary O’Neil, off to the perfect start.

“For a short time of work, what the team did in the game was a surprise for me,” said the Portuguese, whose 18th-placed team moved within two points of Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Foxes. “We showed true spirit, the confidence and tactically I think we were intelligent.

“Fantastic feeling. I told the players at the end of the game we need to be proud of what we did on the pitch and we need to make our supporters proud because this connection is important.

“Before I came, I studied the players and in my opinion I think with the quality we have here we can get results and another position (up) the table.

“I believe with the quality we have and confidence we have in our work, we can do it (avoid relegation).”

Pereira was particularly pleased to see his team keep their second clean sheet of the season, with Wolves having conceded 40 Premier League goals this season – the highest amount of any team.

“It’s very important because we need to get confidence again in how we defend and trying to improve game by game and training by training,” he said.

“I’m proud of our work, proud of my players. This is what I want from them, to make our supporters proud.”

Leicester, meanwhile, have now leaked 10 goals in Van Nistelrooy’s first four games in charge, and suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time.

Wolves’ second goal on Sunday came following a mix-up between full-back James Justin and goalkeeper Danny Ward.

Van Nistelrooy accepted individual mistakes had cost his side but said the fans booing Ward did not make it easy for the team.

“Today we defended overall better but it was individual mistakes that let in the goals, then over the 90 minutes we couldn’t overcome,” the Dutchman said.

“It (the booing) doesn’t make it easy for him (Ward) and the team. We understand the disappointment from the crowd but it shouldn’t go to one player. Booing or being disappointed in results is a right from the fan but, when it goes to one person, that is something that is hard to see.

“I think he kept his composure very well. Over the game it’s not easy and when you catch the ball and people cheer (sarcastically), when it gets personal like that… he handled it very well.

“He’s the first one to look in the mirror. They want to do their best for the club and when it doesn’t work out it’s good to stick together.”