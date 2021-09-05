Wales will look to keep their World Cup qualification hopes alive when they face Belarus in the start of a crucial double-header for Robert Page’s side.

The team sit second in Group E after their opening two games, with a defeat to group favourites Belgium followed up with a valuable three points over Czech Republic back in March.

Wales have two games in hand over both Belgium and the Czech Republic and must realistically win both to have any chance of automatic qualification, starting against Belarus today.

The match is being played in Russia due to travel restrictions in Belarus with three players - Brandon Cooper, Ethan Ampadu and Tyler Roberts - unable to join the squad as they did not get their visas approved in time.

Here’s all the information you need ahead of the match tonight.

When is it?

The match kicks off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 5 September.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting from 1:30pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What is the team news?

Wales will be without the injured Aaron Ramsey, who has been forced to withdraw from the squad with a thigh problem. Defenders Joe Rodon, and Neco Williams and midfielder David Brooks are also out with injuries, while Brandon Cooper, Ethan Ampadu and Tyler Roberts are unable to travel to Russia due to visa issues.

Striker Kieffer Moore has been ruled out due to Covid-19 self-isolation rules while Harry Wilson is suspended after he was sent off against Denmark at Euro 2020.

Gareth Bale, Daniel James, Ben Davies and Joe Allen are all set to return to Wales’ starting line-up after missing the friendly draw against Finland - although Bale was a substitute in the 0-0 stalemate.

Possible line-ups

Wales: Ward; Mepham, Lawrence, Davies; Williams, Allen, Morrell, Norrington-Davies; James, Bale, Johnson

Belarus: Chernik; Begunov, Rakhmanov, Shvetsov, Sachivko, Zolotov; Antilevski, Kilmovich, Korzun, Ebong; Lisakovich

Odds

Belarus: 11/2

Draw: 13/5

Wales: 4/7

Prediction

This should be a comfortable win for Wales as they go from strength to strength under Robert Page. However, given the circumstances of the fixture and the number of unavailable players in their squad, it may be a narrow victory. Belarus 0-2 Wales