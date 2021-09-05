Wales face Belarus in a crucial World Cup qualifier this afternoon, with Robert Page’s side looking to climb the table in Group E and boost their qualification hopes with a win.

Belgium and Czech Republic are ahead of Wales with 10 and seven points respectively in Group E but Wales have two games in hand, having beaten the Czechs in March.

Wales play Belarus and then Estonia on Wednesday and could go second in the table if they secure maxiumum points in those fixtures. This afternoon’s fixture will be played in Russia due to an international travel ban on Belarus.

Page’s side played out a 0-0 draw against Finland earlier this week in their first match since Euro 2020, where they reached the knockout stages before losing to Denmark.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s match.

When is it?

The match kicks off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 5 September.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting from 1:30pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Wales will be without the injured Aaron Ramsey, who has been forced to withdraw from the squad with a thigh problem. Defenders Joe Rodon, and Neco Williams and midfielder David Brooks are also out with injuries, while Brandon Cooper, Ethan Ampadu and Tyler Roberts are unable to travel to Russia due to visa issues.

Striker Kieffer Moore has been ruled out due to Covid-19 self-isolation rules while Harry Wilson is suspended after he was sent off against Denmark at Euro 2020.

Gareth Bale, Daniel James, Ben Davies and Joe Allen are all set to return to Wales’ starting line-up after missing the friendly draw against Finland - although Bale was a substitute in the 0-0 stalemate.

Possible line-ups

Wales: Ward; Mepham, Lawrence, Davies; Williams, Allen, Morrell, Norrington-Davies; James, Bale, Johnson

Belarus: Chernik; Begunov, Rakhmanov, Shvetsov, Sachivko, Zolotov; Antilevski, Kilmovich, Korzun, Ebong; Lisakovich

Prediction

This should be a comfortable win for Wales as they go from strength to strength under Robert Page. However, given the circumstances of the fixture and the number of unavailable players in their squad, it may be a narrow victory. Belarus 0-2 Wales