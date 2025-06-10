Belgium will be ‘shaking in boots’ ahead of Wales game in Cardiff – Sorba Thomas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sorba Thomas believes Belgium will be “shaking in their boots” at the prospect of playing Wales in Cardiff.

Belgium inflicted Craig Bellamy’s first defeat as Wales head coach with an extraordinary 4-3 World Cup qualifying victory in Brussels on Monday.

The Red Devils, ranked eighth in the world, let slip a three-goal lead before Kevin De Bruyne spared home blushes with an 88th-minute winner.

The return fixture is in Cardiff on October 13 and new Stoke signing Thomas said of Belgium: “That’s a team that is top 10. People will say ‘little old Wales’ but we took the game to them.

“They’re going to be shaking in their boots when they come to Cardiff to play us. We’re hungry, we’re a young group.

“I felt when it went to 3-3 it was in our hands. But it’s a devastating game, football is a horrible sport sometimes. (Against) top 10 in the world and we feel we should have walked away with a win.”

Wales seemed to be heading for a humiliating night when Romelu Lukaku, Youri Tielemans and Jeremy Doku struck inside the opening 27 minutes.

There was a party atmosphere inside the King Baudouin Stadium as home supporters began a Mexican wave.

Thomas said: “Them behaving like that put it down to the pitch. The players got relaxed and we punished that.

“They might have been doing the Mexican wave but they weren’t doing it when it went to 3-3.

“They’re entitled to do what they want, but we deal with what’s on the pitch. The whole game shifted.

“They countered us a few times, but I felt we played their big players well.

“We’re a young team and we’re going places. That’s one loss in 10. We’ll learn from this and get better and better.”

After Harry Wilson converted a penalty in first-half stoppage time, winger Thomas scored his first Wales goal and then set up Brennan Johnson’s equaliser to cap a memorable week.

The 26-year-old also started Friday’s 3-0 victory over Liechtenstein and the following day left Huddersfield to join Stoke on a three-year deal.

“Personally it’s been one heck of a week,” said Thomas, who has spent the season on loan at Ligue 1 club Nantes.

“I’ve secured my future and got my first Wales goal. I hope my family all watching at home were proud.

“I’ve loved my time at Huddersfield. They took me from non-league and made my dreams reality to play for Wales and put me in this moment.

“To get it (the move) done early was important because I can focus on my football.

“I want to play well in the Championship every week next season and give the manager a headache to keep putting me in the team.”