Is Wales vs Belgium on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League fixture tonight
Everything you need to know ahead of the Nations League fixture
Wales will look to get off the mark in their Nations League group tonight as they renew their rivalry with Belgium.
Consecutive defeats to Poland and the Netherlands means Rob Page’s side sit bottom of Group A4 - although of course securing their place at the World Cup was always going to be the primary concern from this international window.
Wales will still want to avoid relegation from League A and they will be underdogs against Roberto Martinez’s side, who reached the Nations League final last season.
Wales and Belgium have played several memorable games in recent years, notably their Euro 2016 quarter-final meeting in France.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Wales vs Belgium?
The match will kick off at 7:45pm BST on Saturday 11 June at the Cardiff City Stadium.
How can I watch it?
The match will be shown live on Premier Sports and S4C. It will also be available to stream live on the Premier Sports Player.
What is the team news?
Rob Page will look to rotate his team once again as regular stars are set to return after being rested against the Netherlands. Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey should feature and goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey has been passed fit to play.
Romelu Lukaku is unavailable for Belgium due to an ankle injury and Martinez is expected to rotate his side.
Predicted line-ups
Hennesey; Ampadu, Rodon, Davies; Williams, Morrell, Allen, Norrington-Davies; Ramsey; James, Bale
Belgium: Casteels; Dendoncker, Boyata, Alderweireld; Meunier, Witsel, Tielemans, T Hazard; Vanaken, Batshuayi, Trossard
Odds
Wales: 7/2
Draw: 14/5
Belgium: 9/10
Prediction
Wales 1-1 Belgium
