Is Wales vs Canada on TV? Kick-off, channel and how to watch international friendly

Everything you need to know ahead of the friendly

Will Castle
Tuesday 09 September 2025 07:11 BST
Comments
Craig Bellamy’s Wales play host to Canada
Craig Bellamy’s Wales play host to Canada (PA Wire)

Wales will hope to continue their fine run of form as they play host to Canada in an international friendly.

Craig Bellamy’s side return to home soil off the back of a hard-fought win in Kazakhstan, with Kieffer Moore’s goal ensuring the 20-hour round trip reaped three valuable points in World Cup qualifying.

Wales will now be able to ease qualifying pressures for a moment as they take on Canada, a matchup that hasn’t been seen since 2004.

Canada come into the game off the back of an underwhelming Gold Cup campaign - exiting to Guatemala in the quarter-finals - and will look to build some momentum ahead of next year’s World Cup, which they are co-hosting alongside the United States and Mexico.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the clash.

When is Wales vs Canada?

Wales’ international friendly with Canada kicks off at 7:45pm BST on Tuesday 9 September at the Swansea.com Stadium in Swansea.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the match on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer, with coverage starting at 7:30pm BST.

Team news

While Bellamy is expected to make some changes to the side that beat Kazakhstan, goalkeeper Karl Darlow will keep his place as he fills in for the injured Danny Ward. Brennan Johnson and Harry Wilson will likely be rested.

Canada, meanwhile, are without star man Alphonso Davies, who continues to rehab an ACL injury. He’s one of a handful of absentees, with Cyle Larin withdrawing from the squad to join Alistair Johnston and Sam Adekugbe on the treatment table. Danger man Jonathan David will be the one to watch for the visitors.

Predicted line-ups

Wales XI: Darlow; Williams, Mepham, Cabango, Davies; Cullen, Sheehan, James; Brooks, Moore, Thomas.

Canada XI: Crepeau; Marshall-Rutty, De Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea; Buchanan, Kone, Eustaquio, Shaffelburg; Oluwaseyi, David.

Odds

Wales win 13/10

Draw 13/5

Canada win 11/5

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

