Coventry teenager Kai Andrews handed Wales call up for World Cup qualifiers

Coventry teenager Kai Andrews is the surprise name in a Wales squad disrupted by injuries for the start of their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Andrews, a Wales Under-19 international, is currently on loan at Motherwell and impressed in their William Hill Premiership victory at Rangers last weekend.

The 18-year midfielder, who qualifies for Wales through his Abercarn-born grandmother, has made two senior appearances for Coventry and was sent out on loan by Sky Blues boss Frank Lampard in January to gain first-team experience.

Wales start their World Cup campaign at home to Kazakhstan in Cardiff on March 22 before visiting North Macedonia three days later and will be without key figures.

Manager Craig Bellamy has lost central midfielder Ethan Ampadu and attacker Harry Wilson, arguably Wales’ two most important players, to injury.

Captain Aaron Ramsey suffered suspected hamstring damage playing for Cardiff on Tuesday and has been replaced by Tom Lawrence.

Rangers forward Lawrence has not played for Wales since a friendly win over Mexico in March 2021.

Sheffield United defender Rhys Norrington-Davies and Ipswich winger Wes Burns, both present in November as Wales beat Turkey to top spot in their Nations League group, are unavailable after undergoing surgery.

Swansea midfielder Ollie Cooper returns to a 26-man squad after injury.

There are also recalls for Sheffield United goalkeeper Adam Davies, Coventry full-back Jay DaSilva and Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo, who is currently on loan at German club Hannover.

Full squad: D Ward (Leicester), K Darlow (Leeds), A Davies (Sheff Utd), B Davies (Tottenham), J Rodon (Leeds), C Mepham (Sunderland, on loan from Bournemouth), B Cabango (Swansea), C Roberts (Burnley), N Williams (Nottingham Forest), J Dasilva (Coventry), J Allen (Swansea), J Sheehan (Bolton), J James (Rennes), O Cooper (Swansea), K Andrews (Motherwell, on loan from Coventry), S Thomas (Nantes, on loan from Huddersfield), T Lawrence (Rangers), D Brooks (Bournemouth), K Moore (Sheff Utd), B Johnson (Tottenham), D James (Leeds), L Cullen (Swansea), N Broadhead (Ipswich), M Harris (Oxford), L Koumas (Stoke, on loan from Liverpool), R Matondo (Hannover, on loan from Rangers).